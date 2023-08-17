Open Menu

Iran FM In Riyadh For First Saudi Visit Since Ties Restored

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh, his first official Saudi trip since a landmark rapprochement in March, state media reported.

A Chinese-brokered deal saw the long-time rivals agreeing to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies. Iran and Saudi Arabia had severed ties in 2016.

Amir-Abdollahian "arrived at Riyadh Airport a few minutes ago for a one-day trip, and was welcomed by the deputy foreign minister of Saudi Arabia," official news agency IRNA said.

The visit "is focusing on bilateral ties, regional and international issues", according to IRIB state broadcaster.

IRNA said Amir-Abdollahian was due to meet with his Saudi counterpart and other officials in the kingdom.

The minister was accompanied by the new Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the report added.

State media reported in May Tehran had named Alireza Enayati, a former ambassador to Kuwait, as the Islamic republic's Saudi envoy.

