Iran FM Ready To Go To Vienna If Nuclear Deal Struck

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Iran FM ready to go to Vienna if nuclear deal struck

Tehran, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Iran's foreign minister said Friday he was ready to travel to Vienna if a deal is reached to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, as the US suggested an agreement is possible.

"I am ready to go to Vienna when the Western sides accept our remaining red lines," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, quoted in a foreign ministry statement.

"The presence of foreign ministers in Vienna and the announcement of a final deal depend on full respect for the red lines set out by Iran, including effective economic guarantees," the statement read.

The 2015 deal began unravelling when former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, prompting Iran to start disregarding the limits on its nuclear activity laid down in the agreement.

