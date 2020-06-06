UrduPoint.com
Iran FM Throws Ball Back In Trump's Court On Nuclear Deal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Iran FM throws ball back in Trump's court on nuclear deal

Washington, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran's foreign minister Friday threw the ball back into the US president's court on reaching a new nuclear agreement, after the two countries carried out a prisoner swap.

President Donald Trump had voiced hope for progress with Iran a day earlier, after the Islamic republic released a US Navy veteran and the United States freed two Iranians.

"Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible!" Trump had tweeted.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Trump on Twitter Friday, saying, "We achieved humanitarian swap *despite* your subordinates' efforts".

"And we had a deal when you entered office. Iran & other JCPOA participants never left the table," he said, using an acronym for a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

The multilateral accord, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, gave the Islamic republic relief from international sanctions in return for limits on its nuclear programme.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated in 2018 after Trump unilaterally withdrew the US fromthe agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

