UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Foreign Minister Says Trump Misled By Advisors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Iran foreign minister says Trump misled by advisors

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :International efforts to mediate between Tehran and the US are being thwarted by President Donald Trump's advisors misleading him into thinking the Iranian regime is collapsing, the country's foreign minister said Saturday.

France and Japan have both sought to foster dialogue between the two foes in recent months in a bid to calm spiralling tensions, but without success.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Trump was being badly advised and this had led him to reject overtures from French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Unfortunately the suggestions by Macron and by Abe and others have all fallen on deaf ears because President Trump has been convinced that we are about to collapse, so he doesn't want to talk to a collapsing regime," Zarif said at the Munich Security Conference.

"I believe President Trump unfortunately does not have good advisors. He's been waiting for the Iranian government's collapse since he withdrew from the nuclear deal." The nuclear accord that curbed Iran's nuclear programme has been slowly crumbling since Trump pulled out in 2018 and reimposed tough sanctions, despite European efforts to save it.

The US and Iran have also been at loggerheads over the Islamic republic's ballistic missile programme and its interference in regional conflicts around the middle East.

Tensions came to a head in January when the US killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad, prompting fears of all-out war.

Zarif said retaliatory rocket attacks by Iran on US-used bases in Iraq soon after the Soleimani killing were the end of the military response.

But he suggested a possible informal response by hinting at "consequences from the population" -- likely a veiled reference to Iran's network of proxy militias across the Middle East.

Zarif said Trump suffered bad advice from his hawkish former national security advisor John Bolton, the architect of Washington's "maximum pressure" strategy on Iran.

"Now today with John Bolton gone unfortunately somebody else is trying to mimic John Bolton and promise the president that killing Soleimani will bring people to dance in the streets of Tehran and Baghdad," Zarif said.

While the Iranian minister did not name those he thought were misleading Trump, he has traded barbs repeatedly with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo.

And his mention of dancing in the street was an apparent reference to a tweet by Pompeo following the killing of Soleimani.

Related Topics

Drone Prime Minister Iran Washington Nuclear Iraq Trump Munich Tehran Baghdad Japan Middle East January 2018 All From Government Top Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

35 minutes ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

35 minutes ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

1 hour ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

1 hour ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

1 hour ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.