UrduPoint.com

Iran Frees One Dane, Two Austrian-Iranian Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Iran frees one Dane, two Austrian-Iranian citizens

Brussels, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Three Europeans released from detention by Iran arrived in Belgium early Saturday, the latest in a series of prisoner swaps.

One Dane and two Austrian-Iranian citizens landed shortly before 2:45 am (0045 GMT) at Melsbroek military airport just outside Brussels. They had flown from Muscat, the capital of Oman, which helped broker their release.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib welcomed them at the airport, as well as Danish and Austrian diplomats.

The trio's release, as well as that of a Belgian aid worker a week earlier, were part of a prisoner swap in which Tehran got back an Iranian diplomat convicted and incarcerated in Belgium on terrorism charges.

Vienna reacted with relief at the release of its two citizens, named as Kamran Ghaderi and Massud Mossaheb, who it said had been arrested "unjustly" by Iran in January 2016 and January 2019, respectively.

Thanking Belgium, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said: "Our years of diplomatic efforts to secure their release have borne fruit... Today is a very emotional day for all of us."The Danish man, who was not immediately identified, had been arrested in Iran in November 2022 on the sidelines of a demonstration for women's rights, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Prisoner Iran Oman Brussels Tehran Man Muscat Belgium January November Women 2016 2019 All From Airport

Recent Stories

ATC discharges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid from Jinna ..

ATC discharges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid from Jinnah House attack case

18 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

23 minutes ago
 Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

3 hours ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.