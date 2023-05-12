UrduPoint.com

Iran Frees Two Jailed French Citizens: Paris

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Iran frees two jailed French citizens: Paris

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Iran on Friday released two French citizens jailed in separate cases, France said, urging Tehran to release several others still detained in the Islamic republic.

Bernard Phelan, who also holds Irish nationality, and Benjamin Briere were freed from their prison in the northeastern city of Mashhad and are "on their way to France", Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

President Emmanuel Macron added on Twitter: "Free, finally. Benjamin Briere and Bernard Phelan can reunite with their loved ones. It's a relief".

The pair were among some two dozen foreigners jailed in Iran who campaigners see as hostages held in a deliberate strategy by Tehran to extract concessions from the West.

Phelan, 64, a Paris-based travel consultant, was arrested in October in Mashhad and has been held ever since.

In April, he was jailed for six and a half years on national security charges strongly rejected by his family.

With Iran rocked by anti-regime protests since September, Phelan was accused of taking photos of a burned mosque and police officers, and sending images to a British newspaper, the family said.

Phelan's family had said his health deteriorated considerably in detention. Phelan went on a dry hunger strike in January to protest his detention but stopped the action at the request of his family, who feared he would die.

