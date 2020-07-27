UrduPoint.com
Iran Gov't Spokesman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

Rabiee's weekly press conference has been canceled as he is hospitalized for further treatment, said the report.

Rabiee's overall condition is "satisfactory," it said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran on Feb. 19, dozens of Iranian politicians have contracted the disease, and the virus has claimed the lives of some of them.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus infections in Iran totalled 293,606, including 15,912 deaths.

