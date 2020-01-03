UrduPoint.com
Iran Guards Confirm Commander Qasem Soleimani 'martyred' In Baghdad

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:20 AM

Iran Guards confirm commander Qasem Soleimani 'martyred' in Baghdad

Tehran, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television that the commander of its Quds Force Qasem Soleimani was killed by US forces in Baghdad on Friday.

"The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning," said the report.

The channel said the attack was carried out by US helicopters.

A black ribbon was displayed on the screen and a photo montage was shown with images of Soleimani smiling and praying.

