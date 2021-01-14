Iran Guards deny losses in Israel Syria strikes

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :An Iranian Revolutionary Guards official denied Thursday that recent Israeli strikes on eastern Syria led to any deaths, the Fars news agency reported.

"This attack caused no human losses," Ahad Karimkhani, deputy political head of the Guards' foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, was quoted as saying.

The "attacks that (Israeli forces) carry out under different pretexts are blind and with no strategic goals", Karimkhani said.

He vowed that attacks on "resistance axis positions in Syria will certainly face a serious and severe response".

Syria's state news agency SANA said Wednesday that the "Israeli enemy carried out an aerial assault on the town of Deir Ezzor and the Albu Kamal region," without giving further details.