Iran Guards Say Foiled Plane Hijacking

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Iran Guards say foiled plane hijacking

Tehran, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday that they foiled the hijacking of a plane by an assailant who intended to have the internal flight redirected to a neighbouring country.

"The plot to hijack a Fokker-100 plane of Iran Air... was neutralised on Thursday night by the vigilance of the Guards," said a statement posted on the Guards' Sepahnews website.

The plane had departed Ahvaz airport in southwestern Iran for Mashhad in the northeast at 22:10 pm (1840 GMT) on Thursday before the attempted hijacking was made, the Guards said.

"The perpetrator of the plot" was arrested after the "urgent landing of the plane at Isfahan airport" in central Iran, the statement said, without elaborating.

"The plane's passengers, who are in perfect health, flew to their (final) destination on an alternative flight," the statement said, adding that an investigation was underway.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

