Iran Guards Say Missiles Did Not Aim To Kill US Troops

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

Iran Guards say missiles did not aim to kill US troops

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday it did not aim to kill US troops when it fired a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.

"Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important," the Guards' commander, Hossein Salami, told parliament, referring to last Wednesday's missile operation launched to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general.

