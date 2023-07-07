Open Menu

Iran Guards Seize Commercial Ship In Gulf: US Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

Dubai, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Thursday seized a commercial ship in the Gulf, the US Navy said, a day after it had accused Iranian forces of two similar attempts off Oman.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forcibly seized a commercial vessel possibly engaged in smuggling activity," the Bahrain-based US Navy's Fifth Fleet said in a statement.

US forces monitored the incident in international waters, it added, but "assessed the circumstances of this event did not warrant further response".

The statement did not identify the commercial ship.

On Wednesday, the US Navy said it had blocked two attempts by the Iranian navy to seize commercial tankers in international waters off Oman, including one case in which the Iranians fired shots.

In both cases, the US Central Command said the Iranians departed after a US destroyer appeared on the scene.

The maritime services in Iran said one of the two tankers, the Bahamian-flagged Richmond Voyager, had collided with an Iranian vessel, seriously injuring five crew members, according to state news agency IRNA.

They said the collision had occurred on Tuesday and that it damaged and caused the flooding of the Iranian vessel.

"The Richmond Voyager continued on its way, regardless of international maritime rules and regulations," IRNA said, adding a court order had been issued for Iran's navy to seize the tanker.

The news agency said the tanker changed course before entering Oman's territorial waters.

Iran said it had referred the matter to the "friendly" Sultanate of Oman, which has mediated talks between the Islamic republic and the United States, and that it was seeking the vessel's seizure.

In April and early May, Iran seized two tankers within a week in regional waters.

In one case, helicopter-borne Iranian navy commandos abseiled onto the deck of a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker, the Advantage Sweet, in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran was also accused of launching a drone attack against an Israeli-owned tanker in November 2022, stoking tensions with the United States.

There has been a spate of such incidents since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic republic, sending tensions soaring.

Talks aimed at reviving the accord remain stalled, but have recently resumed with Oman as an intermediary.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Nuclear Oman Oil Trump Richmond United States April May November 2018 Event Court

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

11 minutes ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

11 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

15 minutes ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

19 minutes ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

19 minutes ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

19 minutes ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

19 minutes ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

19 minutes ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

39 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

40 minutes ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous