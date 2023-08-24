Iran Hails BRICS Membership As 'success For Foreign Policy'
Published August 24, 2023
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A senior adviser to Iran's president on Thursday hailed the country's forthcoming admission to the BRICS grouping as a triumph of diplomacy for the Islamic republic.
"Permanent membership in the group of global emerging economies is considered a historic development and a strategic success for the foreign policy of the Islamic republic," Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.