UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Hails UN Arms Vote, Saying US Has 'never Been So Isolated'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Iran hails UN arms vote, saying US has 'never been so isolated'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran on Saturday hailed a UN Security Council vote rejecting a US bid to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic republic, saying its foe has "never been so isolated".

"In the 75 years of United Nations history, America has never been so isolated," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted hours after just two of the Council's 15 members backed a US resolution to extend the embargo.

"Despite all the trips, pressure and the hawking, the United States could only mobilise a small country (to vote) with them," he added, in reference to failed efforts by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to rally support for a US resolution.

Iranian state television's website said the only other country to back the US resolution was the Dominican Republic, citing unnamed sources.

The embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran is due to expire on October 18 under the terms of a resolution that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers.

"Last night, Iran's active #diplomacy, along with the legal force of (the nuclear deal), defeated the United States again at the Security Council," Mousavi tweeted.

President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal in 2018, escalating tensions between the longtime enemies.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Iran Vote Nuclear Trump Dominican Republic United States October 2015 2018 TV All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

PM says country’s economic indicators are improv ..

14 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 August 2020

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

10 hours ago

Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor ..

9 hours ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.