Iran Has Nothing To Gain From Halting Nuclear Inspections: UN Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Iran has nothing to gain from halting nuclear inspections: UN watchdog

Vienna, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran does not have anything to gain from ending inspections of nuclear facilities, the head of the UN's nuclear agency told AFP on Monday.

Responding to calls by Iranian MPs to end inspections following the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said it was "essential to give the world the necessary and credible assurances that there is no deviation from the nuclear program to military uses".

