Iran Health Ministry Says Virus Deaths Cross 60,000 Mark

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Iran health ministry says virus deaths cross 60,000 mark

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Iran's health ministry said the country's coronavirus fatalities broke the 60,000 mark on Sunday, as the Islamic republic battles the middle East's worst outbreak of the illness.

"Sadly in the past 24 hours, 93 people lost their lives to Covid-19, and total deaths from this disease reached 60,073," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a televised address.

Iran has registered a total of 1,631,169 infections, according to the ministry.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

