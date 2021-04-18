UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Hit By 5.9-magnitude Quake, Five Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Iran hit by 5.9-magnitude quake, five injured

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A 5.9-magnitude earthquake Sunday hit Iran's southwestern Bushehr province, which houses a nuclear power plant, injuring five people but causing no major damage, state media said.

The 10-kilometre (six mile) deep quake hit 27 kilometres northwest of the port city of Genaveh at 11:11 am local time (0641 GMT) and was felt in nearby provinces, Iran's seismological agency said.

State news agency IRNA reported that the quake and several aftershocks caused power blackouts and cut phone lines nearby but caused "no damage" at the Bushehr nuclear complex about 100 kilometres away.

"The minor damage to Genaveh's water, electricity, telecommunication and gas infrastructure has been repaired," the head of the province's crisis management told IRNA.

Iran sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake in southeastern Iran levelled the ancient mud-brick city of Bam and killed at least 31,000 people.

Iran's deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in the north, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Electricity Iran Water Nuclear Bam Gas Sunday Media Million

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

2 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.