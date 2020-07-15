UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Hit By New Fire That Destroys Shipyard

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Iran hit by new fire that destroys shipyard

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A fire broke out Wednesday at an Iranian shipyard in the southwestern port of Bushehr, damaging several vessels under construction without causing any casualties, local media reported.

"An extensive fire has engulfed Delvar Kashti Bushehr boat factory," with thick smoke covering the area south of Bushehr city, state television IRIB reported.

Five to seven vessels were damaged by the blaze, the cause of which was unknown, Bushehr government official Jahangir Dehghani was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Video footage on IRIB's website showed a fire truck and several men dousing smouldering vessels which appeared to be fishing boats.

Related Topics

Fire Isna Media TV Government

Recent Stories

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as sch ..

1 second ago

Turkey Neutralized Over 17,000 Terrorists in Five ..

8 seconds ago

85 % work on M&C hospital completed: Rashid Shafiq ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.