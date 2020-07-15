Iran hit by new fire that destroys shipyard

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A fire broke out Wednesday at an Iranian shipyard in the southwestern port of Bushehr, damaging several vessels under construction without causing any casualties, local media reported.

"An extensive fire has engulfed Delvar Kashti Bushehr boat factory," with thick smoke covering the area south of Bushehr city, state television IRIB reported.

Five to seven vessels were damaged by the blaze, the cause of which was unknown, Bushehr government official Jahangir Dehghani was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Video footage on IRIB's website showed a fire truck and several men dousing smouldering vessels which appeared to be fishing boats.