UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Hosts Syrian Foreign Minister In First Visit Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Iran hosts Syrian foreign minister in first visit abroad

Tehran, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday hosted his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, in the top diplomat's first official visit abroad.

During their meeting, the two discussed "bilateral, regional and international issues, as well as the joint fight against terrorism", Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Zarif emphasised the "necessity of vigilance and consultation" between Iran and Syria due to the "recent regional developments and condition", it added.

Mekdad arrived in Tehran on Sunday night and is expected to meet Iran's top officials in the next few days, according to the ministry.

He succeeded Wallid Muallem as Syria's foreign minister on November 22, after the veteran diplomat died days before.

Iran has been a staunch supporter of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that has ravaged the country since 2011.

The conflict has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced more than half of Syria's pre-war population.

"Iran stands alongside the people and government of Syria in the fight against terrorism," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet.

"A political solution is the only possible choice to end the current crisis," he added.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Visit Died Tehran November Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.