UrduPoint.com

Iran Hunger Striker Back In Prison After Hospital Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Iran hunger striker back in prison after hospital treatment

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Prominent Iranian dissident Hossein Ronaghi has been taken back to prison after receiving hospital treatment following more than 50 days on hunger strike, the judiciary said Tuesday.

"He has been discharged from hospital after being examined by doctors and has returned to prison," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

Ronaghi is one of the dozens of prominent rights activists, journalists and lawyers arrested in a crackdown on protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the morality police, according to rights groups based outside Iran.

The judiciary meanwhile denied reports by foreign-based Persian-language media that a 19-year-old took her own life on her release in revulsion over her abuse in prison.

A Wall Street Journal contributor, Ronaghi, 37, has for years been one of the most fearless critics of the Islamic republic still living in the country.

The hunger strike he launched after his incarceration in Tehran's notorious Evin prison following his arrest on September 24 had raised fears for his health as his family said he was suffering from a pre-existing kidney condition.

Mizan Online reported that Monday that Ronaghi was in a "stable" condition and ready to be discharged from the hospital.

His family also said his health was good after a visit by his parents on Monday.

The authorities have rejected reports that Ronaghi had been physically injured prior to hospitalisation, or that his heart had stopped and he had required resuscitation on arrival.

The United States has raised concerns over his case.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the "torture and mistreatment of political prisoners like Mr Ronaghi must cease." In the case of 19-year-old Yalda Aghafazli, the judiciary denied reports she had committed suicide, insisting she was a drug user who had died of an accidental overdose.

"The counter-revolutionary media linked her death to the recent riots and claimed this young woman committed suicide on November 11 because of the psychological pressure inflicted during her detention," Mizan Online reported.

"The inquest and the post-mortem report ruled out the suicide theory" and concluded that "she died of a drug overdose," the website quoted the head of the Tehran criminal court, Judge Mohammad Shahriari, as saying.

It added that the post-mortem had found "no sign of bruises, blows or fractures on her body".

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Iran Lawyers Visit Died Suicide Young Tehran United States September November Criminals Women Family Media From Court

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

1 hour ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.