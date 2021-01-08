UrduPoint.com
Iran In No Rush To See US Return To Nuclear Deal: Khamenei

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Iran is in no hurry to see the US return to a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers after Joe Biden takes office this month, its supreme leader said Friday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was not a question of "whether the United States returns or not", it was a matter of it lifting its unilateral sanctions.

"We are in no rush and we are not insisting on their return. Our demand... is the lifting of sanctions," which outgoing US President Donald Trump reimposed after quitting the deal in 2018.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

