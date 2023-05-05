UrduPoint.com

Iran Inaugurates New Yellowcake Production Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Iran inaugurates new yellowcake production plant

TEHRAN, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Iran on Thursday inaugurated a new yellowcake production plant in the central Yazd province, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

In an address to the ceremony, President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said the new factory will use the "heap leaching technique" to produce yellowcake for the first time, which could increase production capacity by 50 percent.

As a type of uranium concentrate powder obtained from leach solutions, yellowcake is an intermediate step in the processing of uranium ores. Eslami said Iran seeks to use its yellowcake for generating electricity and producing radiopharmaceuticals.

The new heap leaching technique is an industrial mining process used to extract precious metals, copper, uranium, and other compounds from ore using a series of chemical reactions that absorb specific minerals and re-separate them after their division from other earth materials.

Eslami noted that the inauguration of the yellowcake production plant was among the projects within the AEOI's strategic 20-year vision, adding that 10 other mining projects will be inaugurated by March 2024.

The AEOI chief noted that in the past Iranian Calendar year that ended in March, five new uranium mines began production in Iran, in addition to the two that were already operating.

Related Topics

Electricity Iran Yazd March From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

51 minutes ago
 UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

9 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

10 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

10 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.