Iran inspection agreement extended by one month: UN nuclear watchdog

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran have agreed to extend an agreement to monitor Tehran's nuclear activities by one month, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Monday.

"The equipment and the verification and the monitoring activities that we agreed will continue as they are now for one month expiring on June 24th, 2021," IAEA director general Rafael Grossi told a news conference.