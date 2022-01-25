Iran jails French man for 8 years on spying charges

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A court in Iran has sentenced a French man to eight years in jail on spying charges, his Paris-based lawyer said Tuesday.

Benjamin Briere, 36, who was arrested in May 2020 while travelling in Iran and is currently on hunger strike, was also given an additional eight-month sentence for propaganda against Iran's Islamic system, his lawyer Philippe Valent said in a statement.