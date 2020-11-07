UrduPoint.com
Iran Judiciary Says Jailed Rights Lawyer Sotoudeh Given Furlough

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Iran judiciary says jailed rights lawyer Sotoudeh given furlough

Tehran, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Jailed human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has been granted temporary release, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported on Saturday.

"Sotoudeh... has been released temporarily with the consent of the prosecutor in charge of women's prisons," the website said.

The UN had called on Iran to free Sotoudeh, a winner of the European Parliament's Sakharov prize, as well as other political prisoners excluded from a push to empty jails amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

