Iran launches 2nd domestic COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Iranian Health Ministry has authorized the emergency use of the second domestic COVID-19 vaccine, the Pasteur Vaccine, semi-official Tasnim news Agency reported Wednesday quoting Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

Iran on Wednesday reported 11,748 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 3,204,557.

The pandemic has so far claimed 84,264 lives in Iran, up by 137 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education said.

A total of 2,876,828 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,183 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Wednesday, 4,436,083 people have received first dose of corona-virus vaccines in the country, with 1,596,507 taking both.

On June 14, Iran announced the emergency use of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine COVIran Barakat.Iran reported first cases of the disease in February 2020.