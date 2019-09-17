Iran leader rules out US talks amid tensions over Saudi attacks

Tehran, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday ruled out negotiations with the US, as tensions mount between the arch-foes after Washington blamed Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil installations.

"The policy of 'maximum pressure' against the Iranian nation is worthless and all Islamic Republic of Iran officials unanimously believe there will be no negotiations with the US at any level," he said, quoted on his official website.

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing crippling sanctions in a campaign of "maximum pressure".

Iran responded by scaling back its commitments under thelandmark accord, which gave it the promise of sanctions relief in returnfor limiting the scope of its nuclear programme.