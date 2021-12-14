UrduPoint.com

Iran Losing 'precious Time' With Nuclear Stance: European Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Iran losing 'precious time' with nuclear stance: European diplomats

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Iran's positions in talks over its nuclear development programme are "inconsistent" with the terms of the deal to limit it, diplomats from the western European countries negotiating with Tehran, said on Monday.

"We have had many hours of engagement, and all delegations have pressed Iran to be reasonable," said the diplomats, from Britain, France and Germany.

"As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations," they added.

"We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.

" Talks resumed on salvaging the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on November 29. Diplomats from Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are attending.

Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 agreement during his presidency and US President Joe Biden wants to negotiate their return.

Iran wants Washington to lift a raft of sanctions, and is asking as well for guarantees.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France Trump Germany Tehran November 2015 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2021

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

9 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

9 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.