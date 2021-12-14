Iran losing 'precious time' with nuclear stance: European diplomats

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Iran's positions in talks over its nuclear development programme are "inconsistent" with the terms of the deal to limit it, diplomats from the western European countries negotiating with Tehran, said on Monday.

"We have had many hours of engagement, and all delegations have pressed Iran to be reasonable," said the diplomats, from Britain, France and Germany.

"As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations," they added.

"We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.

" Talks resumed on salvaging the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on November 29. Diplomats from Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are attending.

Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 agreement during his presidency and US President Joe Biden wants to negotiate their return.

Iran wants Washington to lift a raft of sanctions, and is asking as well for guarantees.