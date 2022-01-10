UrduPoint.com

Iran Minister Says Nuclear Talks Nearing 'good Agreement'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Iran minister says nuclear talks nearing 'good agreement'

Tehran, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear accord are approaching a "good agreement" but reaching one soon depends on the other parties, Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday.

"The initiatives of the Iranian side and the negotiations that have taken place have put us on the right track," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

"We are close to a good agreement, but to reach this good agreement in the short term, it must be pursued by the other side," state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal resumed in late November after they were suspended in June as Iran elected a new government.

The deal offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

But then-president Donald Trump withdrew the US in 2018 and derailed the accord, prompting Tehran to begin rolling back on its commitments.

Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic republic was not looking to "drag out" negotiations.

It is "important for us to defend the rights and interests of our country", he said.

Unlike the other parties to the agreement -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China -- the US has only been engaged in the talks indirectly.

Tehran earlier this week said it had detected a new "realism" on the part of the world powers ahead of further negotiations in Vienna.

Amir-Abdollahian appeared to echo those comments on Sunday, saying that "yesterday, France played the role of a bad cop, but today it is behaving reasonably." "Yesterday, the American side had unacceptable demands, but today we believe that it has adapted to the realities" of the situation, he added.

"At the end of the day, a good deal is an agreement that satisfies all parties."French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday that negotiations were progressing on a "rather positive path" but emphasised the urgency of bringing them to a speedy conclusion.

Related Topics

World Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France Trump Germany Vienna Tehran Colombian Peso June November Sunday 2015 2018 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

18 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

1 day ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.