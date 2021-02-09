UrduPoint.com
Iran, N. Korea Resumed Missile Collaboration In 2020: UN Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

Iran, N. Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

United Nations, United States, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :North Korea and Iran resumed cooperation on the development of long-range missiles in 2020, according to a UN report that also confirmed Pyongyang continues to violate various nuclear resolutions.

The annual report, produced by an independent panel of UN experts, was submitted to the Security Council on Monday and seen by AFP.

It said Tehran denies any such missile cooperation with North Korea.

But according to an unnamed member state, North Korea and Iran "have resumed cooperation on long-range missile development projects," the report states.

"This resumed cooperation is said to have included the transfer of critical parts, with the most recent shipment associated with this relationship taking place in 2020."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

