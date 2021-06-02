UrduPoint.com
Iran Navy Says Vessel Sinks After Fire In Gulf Of Oman, Crew Safe

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Tehran, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :An Iranian naval vessel sank in the Gulf of Oman Wednesday after efforts to put out a fire failed, but the crew safely disembarked, the navy said.

The fleet replenishment tanker Kharg had caught fire on Tuesday near the port of Jask on the Gulf of Oman, the navy said, adding that firefighting efforts had gone on for 20 hours before the ship went down.

