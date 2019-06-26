Iran 'never seeks war' with US says Rouhani: state media

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran "never seeks war" with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday amid a spike in tensions between the two countries.

"Iran has no interest to increase tension in the region and it never seeks war with any country, including (the) US," the president said during a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, quoted by state news agency IRNA.