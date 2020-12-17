UrduPoint.com
Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Try To Defuse Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear accord on Wednesday discussed ways to shore up a deal under mounting pressure from Iranian breaches, US sanctions and uncertainty before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in Washington next month.

Representatives of China, France, Russia, Iran, Germany and Britain held two hours of virtual talks that one diplomat said involved urging Iran to stick to the deal and give space to diplomacy.

Biden, who takes office January 20, has signalled Washington would rejoin the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was abandoned by the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Senior EU foreign affairs official Helga Schmid issued a brief statement following the talks she chaired.

"Participants discussed..

. how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides in light of existing challenges," it said.

While she did not say what those challenges were, the deal has unravelled steadily since Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and went on to impose crippling economic sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has retaliated by progressively abandoning limits on its nuclear activity laid down in the deal, most recently planning to install advanced centrifuges at Iran's main nuclear enrichment plant in Natanz.

Last week France, Germany and Britain -- collectively known as the "E3" -- condemned the plan as "deeply worrying".

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi repeated to the meeting Iran's position that it was not fair to expect full compliance from Tehran while it had not received the economic benefits of the deal.

