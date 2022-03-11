UrduPoint.com

Iran Nuclear Talks Paused After Russian Demands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The EU said Friday that the talks it is chairing on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord must be paused, days after fresh demands from Russia complicated negotiations.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted that the pause was "due to external factors," despite the fact that "a final text is essentially ready and on the table".

The current round of negotiations started in late November between Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, with the US taking part indirectly.

They had reached most of the way toward their aim -- the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which began unravelling when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

However, last week Russia said it was demanding guarantees that the Western sanctions imposed on its economy following its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.

As with the original JCPOA in 2015, Moscow had been expected to play a role in the implementation of any fresh deal, for example by receiving shipments of enriched uranium from Iran.

