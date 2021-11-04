Iran nuclear talks to resume November 29 in Vienna: EU

Brussels, Belgium, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Nuclear talks between world powers and Tehran on reviving the Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on November 29, the EU said in a statement on Monday.

"The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene in a physical format on 29 November in Vienna," said the EU's European External Action Service in a statement, adding that it would be chaired by Enrique Mora on behalf of of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.