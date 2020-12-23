Iran opens center for spatial innovation

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) launched on Wednesday its Center for Spatial Innovation, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

"The main goal of the center is to orientate the powerful financial and human capital flow of the private sector and university graduates toward profitable space services and technology," said Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi, a faculty member of Sharif University of Technology and founder of the new institution.

In statements published by the ISRC's official website, he explained that the center was established and equipped during the past three months.

The professor said space-related activities encompass most aspects of human life, from agriculture and cattle breeding to security, environment issues, climate, mining and even oil pipe monitoring.

The center aims to provide support for relevant start-up Iranian businesses, he further elaborated. The center, the professor said, will assign workspace of different dimensions to young talents and companies "selected on the basis of a well-established regulation."In a second stage, it will provide "valuable start-ups" with ISRC services such as mentoring, data, lab platforms, training programs, and capital-raising infrastructure, he said.