Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing strait

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced Thursday the opening of a new oil export terminal on the Gulf of Oman that will allow shipments to avoid the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking on live television, Rouhani said Iran had inaugurated a 1,000 kilometre (600 mile) pipeline and started "the operation of the export terminal" at Jask in the Makran region.