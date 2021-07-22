Iran Opens New Oil Export Terminal Bypassing Strait
Mohammad Ali Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:10 PM
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced Thursday the opening of a new oil export terminal on the Gulf of Oman that will allow shipments to avoid the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking on live television, Rouhani said Iran had inaugurated a 1,000 kilometre (600 mile) pipeline and started "the operation of the export terminal" at Jask in the Makran region.