UrduPoint.com

Iran Parliament To Give Verdict On Raisi Cabinet Picks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Iran parliament to give verdict on Raisi cabinet picks

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran's parliament is due to complete debate on President Ebrahim Raisi's cabinet on Wednesday before an afternoon vote of confidence allowing the new government to start work.

The legislative vetting process began on Saturday and will resume in early afternoon, when the ultraconservative president will deliver a speech to lawmakers.

In an Islamic republic where ultimate power rests with supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Raisi inherits a difficult socioeconomic situation.

Iran has been been strangled financially by sanctions reimposed by Washington after then US president Donald Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal in 2018.

The country of 83 million people has since been hit by a severe economic crisis amplified by the Covid pandemic.

Iran is currently grappling with a fifth wave of infections -- the strongest wave yet.

The country recorded its highest single day death toll on Tuesday, with 709 fatalities recorded by the health ministry in 24 hours.

The ultraconservative Raisi won a June 18 election marred by record low turnout and an absence of significant competitors.

He succeeds moderate president Hassan Rouhani, architect of the political opening that culminated in the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and major powers.

But that external opening was torpedoed by Trump and much of Iran's conservative camp.

Related Topics

Election Iran Washington Parliament Vote Nuclear Trump Tehran June 2015 2018 Government Cabinet Agreement Million

Recent Stories

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

16 minutes ago
 Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

20 minutes ago
 Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through inj ..

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than In ..

Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than India; Campaigns to educate vote ..

17 minutes ago
 Climate action protesters continue rallying in Lon ..

Climate action protesters continue rallying in London

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.