Iran Postpones Execution Of Man Arrested Aged 17: Report

Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: report

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Iran has again postponed the planned execution of a man arrested at age 17, media in the country reported on Saturday, after international appeals for his life to be spared.

"Arman Abdolali's sentence which was to be carried out this morning... has been stopped again, and the young man was sent back to prison last night," Etemad newspaper said on its website, without elaborating.

It is the second time within a week that the execution of 25-year-old Abdolali -- who was arrested in 2014 and subsequently convicted of murdering his girlfriend -- has been postponed, according to Iranian media.

The Hamshahri newspaper had said this week that the death sentence had been postponed until Saturday, adding that Abdolali would "probably be executed soon".

Amnesty International had said on Monday that Abdolali was moved to solitary confinement in a prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, in preparation for his execution on Wednesday.

The London-based rights group said he had been sentenced to death twice for murdering his girlfriend but that the execution was stopped both times following an international outcry.

"The Iranian authorities must immediately halt all plans to execute Arman Abdolali," Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty's deputy director for the middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

