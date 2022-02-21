UrduPoint.com

Iran President Makes Maiden Gulf Trip For Gas, Nuclear Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip for gas, nuclear talks

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Qatar on his first visit to a Gulf Arab state Monday for a major gas summit.

Raisi and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, are also expected to discuss growing efforts to revive a stalled international deal to regulate Iran's nuclear programme.

Tuesday's Gas Exporting Countries Forum will be overshadowed by growing tensions around Ukraine which have boosted demand for gas as well as the price paid by consumers.

>