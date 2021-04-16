Iran production of 60% enriched uranium 'underway': media

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran has begun producing uranium at 60 percent purity, the head of the Islamic republic's atomic agency was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Friday.

"The enrichment of uranium to 60 percent is underway at the Martyr Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility" in Natanz, Ali Akbar Salehi of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was quoted as saying.