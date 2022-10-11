Iran protests UK decision to sanction morality police

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Iran has condemned a decision by Britain to impose sanctions on its morality police.

In a statement on Monday, Britain said it was slapping sanctions on the "morality police in its entirety", as well as Iran's police commander and the head of the Basij militia linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In response, Iran said it had summoned the British ambassador to Tehran later the same day and described as "baseless" the newly imposed sanctions.

It informed the envoy of Tehran's "strong protest to London for interfering in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran", the statement said.