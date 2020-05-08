UrduPoint.com
Iran Quake Kills At Least One, Sparks Panic In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Iran quake kills at least one, sparks panic in capital

Tehran, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :An earthquake near Iran's highest mountain killed at least one person and jolted the capital Tehran early Friday, forcing panicked residents to flee buildings.

The shallow 4.6 magnitude quake hit at 00:48 am (2018 GMT) near the city of Damavand, about 55 kilometres (34 miles) east of Tehran, the US Geological Survey said.

It saw scores of residents of the capital exit buildings for the safety of streets and parks, AFP journalists reported.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Twitter that the tremor claimed the life of one person and injured seven others.

He called on people to "keep calm" and to follow safety guidelines.

The USGS said on its website that the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was south of Mount Damavand, a volcanic mountain which at 5,671 metres (18,606 feet) is Iran's highest peak.

Iran sits on top of major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.

