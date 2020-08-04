UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Records Highest COVID-19 Cases In Over Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Iran records highest COVID-19 cases in over month

Tehran, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran confirmed Tuesday over 2,700 new COVID-19 infections, its highest single-day count in more than a month, as the health ministry called for those without masks to be fined.

Deaths and infections from the novel coronavirus have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic republic since hitting a months-long low in May.

This has prompted Iran to make wearing masks mandatory in enclosed spaces and reimpose restrictions lifted gradually since April to reopen the economy.

Despite the rule, people without masks can still be seen inside the capitals' shops and banks, and state television often criticises them for doing so.

"In the past 24 hours, new confirmed cases were reported to be 2,751," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks.

The number is the highest since June 5, when the ministry reported 2,886 infections in one day.

The latest count takes the total cases identified in Iran since late February to 314,786, Lari added.

Another 212 people died from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 17,617.

Iran's deputy health minister called for those who fail to obey the mask rules to be fined, as the only penalty currently in place is the refusal of service in public places.

"Deterrent methods must naturally be used, one of which is fining those not wearing masks," ISNA news agency quoted Iraj Harirchi as saying.

But those "financially unable to buy masks must be exempted," he added, without elaborating how that could be determined.

Related Topics

Iran Died Isna Buy February April May June TV From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

13 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

21 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.