Iran records over 500 Covid deaths, hits new high

Tehran, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran reported over 500 daily Covid deaths for the first time on Sunday, its health ministry announced, as new infections also hit a record high.

Iran registered 39,619 new infections in the 24 hours to Sunday, taking the total since the pandemic started to 4,158,729, the ministry said During that same period it recorded 542 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 94,015, it added.

Iranian health officials have acknowledged that the Islamic republic's Covid figures underestimate the real toll.

But Iran remains the middle East country worst hit by the pandemic.

Covid infections have been surging since late June, in what officials have warned is a "fifth wave" caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Daily infections have hit several records over the past few weeks.

The previous recorded high for fatalities was 496, registered on April 26, at the height of the Islamic republic's previous wave.

Iran's state television said hospitals across the country were facing a "crisis" and described the health situation as bleak.

"Although the vaccination pace has been accelerating, the observation of health protocols has dropped significantly," it said.