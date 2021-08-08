UrduPoint.com

Iran Records Over 500 Covid Deaths, Hits New High

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Iran records over 500 Covid deaths, hits new high

Tehran, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran reported over 500 daily Covid deaths for the first time on Sunday, its health ministry announced, as new infections also hit a record high.

Iran registered 39,619 new infections in the 24 hours to Sunday, taking the total since the pandemic started to 4,158,729, the ministry said During that same period it recorded 542 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 94,015, it added.

Iranian health officials have acknowledged that the Islamic republic's Covid figures underestimate the real toll.

But Iran remains the middle East country worst hit by the pandemic.

Covid infections have been surging since late June, in what officials have warned is a "fifth wave" caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Daily infections have hit several records over the past few weeks.

The previous recorded high for fatalities was 496, registered on April 26, at the height of the Islamic republic's previous wave.

Iran's state television said hospitals across the country were facing a "crisis" and described the health situation as bleak.

"Although the vaccination pace has been accelerating, the observation of health protocols has dropped significantly," it said.

Related Topics

Iran Same Middle East April June Sunday TV Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

1 hour ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

1 hour ago
 Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death ..

Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

2 hours ago
 UAE provides supportive environment to attract inv ..

UAE provides supportive environment to attract investors: Hotpack Global Managin ..

2 hours ago
 Russia reports 22,866 new COVID-19 cases, 787 deat ..

Russia reports 22,866 new COVID-19 cases, 787 deaths

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.