Iran records over 500 Covid deaths, new high: ministry

Tehran, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran reported over 500 daily Covid deaths for the first time on Sunday, its health ministry announced, as new infections also hit a record high.

In the past 24 hours, Iran registered a record of 39,619 positive cases and 542 deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 4,158,729 and fatalities to 94,015, the ministry said.