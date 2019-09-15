UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Refutes US Accusations Over Saudi Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Iran refutes US accusations over Saudi attacks

Tehran, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Iran on Sunday dismissed US accusations it was behind drone attacks on Saudi oil installations, suggesting the United States was seeking a pretext to retaliate against the Islamic republic.

"Such fruitless and blind accusations and remarks are incomprehensible and meaningless," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Such remarks... are more like plotting by intelligence and secret organisations to damage the reputation of a country and create a framework for future actions," he said.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Oil Saudi United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Pottery exhibition opens in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate El Salvador on Independen ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host 2nd Marine Insurance Conference in S ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Humberto lashes Bahamas

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.