Iran refutes US accusations over Saudi attacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Iran on Sunday dismissed US accusations it was behind drone attacks on Saudi oil installations, suggesting the United States was seeking a pretext to retaliate against the Islamic republic.

"Such fruitless and blind accusations and remarks are incomprehensible and meaningless," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Such remarks... are more like plotting by intelligence and secret organisations to damage the reputation of a country and create a framework for future actions," he said.