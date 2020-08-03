Iran registers 2,598 new COVID-19 cases, 312,035 in total

TEHRAN, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Iran's coronavirus cases rose on Monday to 312,035 with the registration of 2,598 new infections over the past 24 hours.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,304 have been hospitalized.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 17,405 Iranians, up by 215 in the past 24 hours, she added.

Besides, 270,228 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 4,104 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 2,534,658 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

She said that 14 provinces are still in high-risk, while 12 others are on alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.