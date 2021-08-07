Iran rejects 'baseless' G7 accusations over ship attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran on Saturday rejected as "baseless" allegations by G7 foreign ministers that it was behind a deadly drone attack on a tanker off Oman last week.

Tehran has strongly denied having any link to the July 29 attack on the MT Mercer Street, an oil products tanker operated by Israeli-controlled Zodiac maritime, but has faced an increasing wave of accusations in recent days from Israel and its allies.

A British security guard and a Romanian crew member were killed in the attack.

"We strongly condemn the baseless statement by the foreign ministers of the G7 and the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs in which they have directed baseless accusations at the Islamic Republic of Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The tanker attack and the accusations against Iran were a manufactured "scenario" with a "notable" timing, he said, as they came before Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi took the oath of office.

Raisi was inaugurated on August 3 by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and sworn in by parliament two days later, taking over from president Hassan Rouhani.

"For experts and those who know the history of this region, it is not a new thing that the Zionist regime would design such conspiracies," Khatibzadeh said.