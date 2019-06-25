UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Rejects Dialogue With US After Fresh Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Iran rejects dialogue with US after fresh sanctions

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's UN ambassador said Monday that conditions were not ripe for a dialogue with the United States after President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on Tehran.

As the UN Security Council met behind closed doors, Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told reporters that the United States must stop "its economic war against the Iranian people." "You cannot start a dialogue with somebody who is threatening you, who is intimidating you," said Ravanchi.

"The atmosphere of such a dialogue is not ready yet." The ambassador spoke a few hours after the United States announced a raft of new sanctions that target Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eight Iranian commanders.

The US Treasury also said it plans to blacklist Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, stepping up pressure on Tehran to address US demands.

"As long as this threat is there, there is no way that Iran and the US can start a dialogue," said the ambassador.

Ravanchi renewed an appeal for talks with regional countries on improving security and said he had asked the United Nations to play a role in promoting such a forum.

The Security Council was meeting at the request of the United States after Iran last week shot down a US surveillance drone that Tehran insists had ventured into its airspace - a claim rejected by Washington.

Trump said he had called off US military strikes against Iran because he decided there would be too many deaths, but tensions soared anyway.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters ahead of the meeting that stepped-up sanctions by Washington had to be matched with intensified diplomatic efforts.

"We are at a time when maximum pressure only makes sense with maximum diplomacy," said Delattre.

Related Topics

Drone United Nations Iran Washington Trump Tehran United States

Recent Stories

Weather forecast for coming days

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

2 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

2 hours ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

2 hours ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.